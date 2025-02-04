CM Revanth Reddy calls Telangana's caste census as model of nation

Hyderabad: Telangana has set a precedent for the country by conducting a comprehensive caste census, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced in the Legislative Assembly. The survey, officially titled the Telangana Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Census (Comprehensive Household Survey), was meticulously carried out to collect accurate demographic data.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister emphasized that this was the first official data collection on weaker sections since 1931, making it a crucial step for future policymaking. He reiterated the government's commitment to social justice and congratulated all those involved in making the survey a model for the nation.

Survey Findings

According to the census results, Telangana’s population distribution is as follows:

Scheduled Castes (SCs): 17.43% (61,84,319 people)

17.43% (61,84,319 people) Backward Classes (BCs) (excluding Muslim minorities): 46.25% (1,64,09,179 people)

46.25% (1,64,09,179 people) Scheduled Tribes (STs): 10.45% (37,05,929 people)

10.45% (37,05,929 people) Muslim Minorities: 12.55% (44,57,012 people)

12.55% (44,57,012 people) Other Castes (OCs): 15.79% (56,01,539 people), including OCs (excluding Muslim minorities): 13.31% (47,21,115 people) Muslim Minority OCs: 2.48% (8,80,242 people)

15.79% (56,01,539 people), including

With BCs forming 56% of the population, SCs 17.5%, and STs 10.45%, a total of 83.95% of Telangana’s population belongs to disadvantaged sections.

A Step Towards Better Representation

CM Revanth Reddy underlined that the lack of official data since 1931 had hindered the proper implementation of reservations and welfare schemes. This census, he said, would serve as a foundational reference for future policymaking.

After coming to power, the Congress government passed a resolution in the Assembly to conduct the survey, which was completed in 36 days. A total of 76,000 data entry operators were engaged in the process, and the initiative cost ₹160 crores.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the data collected will help address socio-economic disparities and ensure fair representation for marginalized communities. He also stressed that Telangana’s approach could serve as a model for other states seeking to implement similar initiatives.