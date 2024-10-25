CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes Central Government's Fund Allocation to Southern States

Live
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy voiced concerns about the Central Government’s discrimination in the allocation of tax revenue shares, stating that southern states are not receiving their rightful funds.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy voiced concerns about the Central Government’s discrimination in the allocation of tax revenue shares, stating that southern states are not receiving their rightful funds. Speaking at The Southern Rising Summit 2024, organized by ABP Network in Hyderabad, CM Reddy emphasized that the country’s development requires equal growth across all states.
During the summit, CM Reddy highlighted the significant contributions of southern states to India’s progress and discussed his visions for “Rising Telangana” and “Rising Hyderabad.” He outlined transformative projects like the Musis Riverfront Development and the ambitious Future City initiative, aiming to boost Hyderabad’s global profile.
The Chief Minister also expressed disappointment with critics who oppose the rejuvenation of the Musi River, while supporting similar projects like the Sabarmati Riverfront. He shared plans to construct a world-class Gandhi Memorial at Bapu Ghat, where the Musi and Esi rivers meet.
In his address, CM Reddy praised the reforms introduced by Congress leaders, from the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the green revolution, bank nationalization, the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, and voting rights for 18-year-olds. These reforms, he noted, were foundational in shaping modern India.
Reflecting on Telangana’s formation through the sacrifices of numerous youth, he urged all citizens to support the state’s progress, transforming it into “Rising Telangana” and “Rising Hyderabad,” a model for growth and development.