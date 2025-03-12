Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed his commitment to transparent governance, stating that his administration will not function on the basis of falsehoods. He emphasised that all developmental efforts will be carried out with public consent and participation to transform the state into a model for progress.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at the “Praja Prabhutvamlo Koluvula Panduga” (Employment Festival in People’s Government) event held at Ravindra Bharathi, where appointment letters were handed over to 1,532 candidates selected for lecturer and faculty positions in intermediate and polytechnic colleges. Congratulating the newly appointed educators, he urged them to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Telangana.

A Year of Job Creation

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Mr Reddy announced that 57,946 government jobs had been filled within a year of his administration—a feat unmatched by any other state in the country. He recalled that unemployment was a key issue in the Telangana movement and criticised the previous administration for its inaction. He also pointed out that despite legal hurdles delaying recruitment processes, his government had successfully resolved these issues to provide employment opportunities.

Further, he noted that the government had conducted the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment in just 55 days, filling 11,000 teaching posts—a significant step towards strengthening the education sector.

Educational Reforms and Challenges

The Chief Minister stressed that education funding should be seen as an investment in future generations rather than an expense. He expressed concern over Telangana’s decline in educational rankings, stating that the state, once expected to compete with Kerala in education, had now fallen to the lower ranks.

He questioned why, despite having experienced faculty and well-equipped government residential and non-residential schools, parents still preferred private institutions. Noting the declining enrolment in government schools, he called for introspection and corrective measures to improve educational standards.

To address these challenges, the government is set to build Integrated Residential Schools in every assembly constituency, with an investment of ₹11,000 crore. Additionally, recognising the employability gap among engineering graduates, the state has launched the Telangana Young India Skills University to equip students with job-oriented skills.

Promoting Sports and National Pride

Mr Reddy also underlined the importance of sports in nation-building, lamenting India's underperformance at global events like the Olympics. He called for systematic talent identification at schools and colleges, urging teachers to nurture budding athletes. He assured that the government would address systemic issues in the sports sector while implementing reforms to enhance sports infrastructure and training.

Leaders and Officials in Attendance

The event was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Advisor K. Keshava Rao, Chief Secretary A. Shanthi Kumari, and several other public representatives and officials.

With the Telangana government focusing on education and employment generation, these initiatives are expected to have a long-term impact on the state’s youth and workforce development.