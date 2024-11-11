Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Appointment Letters to Newly Recruited AMVIs
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday handed over appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) at the Khairatabad RTA office. The ceremony marked an important milestone for the newly appointed officials as they embark on their careers in the state’s transport department.
The Chief Minister congratulated the recruits and said the importance of their roles in ensuring road safety and maintaining the standards of motor vehicle inspections. He also urged the new AMVIs to perform their duties with integrity and dedication, stating that their work would be vital in promoting road safety across the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy also highlighted the government's commitment to providing employment opportunities to youth and ensuring transparency and efficiency in public services. The newly appointed AMVIs will now take on responsibilities that include vehicle inspections, issuing fitness certificates, and overseeing compliance with transport regulations.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Transport Department, who wished the recruits success in their new roles. The appointments are part of the state government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the transport sector and improve road safety measures.