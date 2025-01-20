CM Revanth Reddy Embarks on Davos Tour to Attract Investments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has embarked on his much-anticipated trip to Davos today, following his visit to Singapore. The CM is set to participate in the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, with the primary goal of attracting investments to Telangana.

During his trip, CM Revanth Reddy will engage with global business leaders and investors, presenting Telangana as a prime destination for economic growth and industrial development. The government has expressed confidence that the trip will lead to substantial investments, as witnessed in the past when investments worth Rs. 40,000 crores were secured during his previous visit.

The state government aims to leverage the platform to highlight Telangana’s infrastructure, policies, and strategic initiatives to foster economic prosperity. The upcoming discussions and interactions in Davos are expected to bring key investment opportunities that will significantly contribute to the state’s growth trajectory.