CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on development of V-Hub and AI Hub in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasised the need for the V-Hub to become an iconic building as he reviewed the progress of the AI Hub and T-Square on Saturday afternoon. The meeting took place at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) and was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, along with other senior officials.

During the meeting, Reddy instructed concerned officials to commence construction of the V-Hub by the end of November. He highlighted the importance of securing funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the project. The Chief Minister stressed that all necessary precautions must be taken during the construction process to address any potential challenges, particularly regarding parking facilities.

He also urged officials to facilitate the establishment of international brands, such as Apple, within the V-Hub. Additionally, it was proposed that the facility should operate around the clock and incorporate a utility zone.

In relation to the AI Hub, Reddy ordered inspections of engineering staff college buildings for temporary accommodation and advocated for the creation of a corpus fund dedicated to the AI Hub. He recommended forming a board comprised of representatives from world-renowned AI institutions to aid in its establishment and development.