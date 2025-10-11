Live
- CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on development of V-Hub and AI Hub in Hyderabad
- IMF loans leave Pak trapped in cycle of financing sans fixing amid discrepancies: Report
- Delhi to become capital of startups, skills & innovation: Minister Ashish Sood at DSEU’s foundation day
- Rishab Shetty is grateful for Suniel Shetty's 'love and support' for Kantara: Chapter 1
- 2nd Test: Solid turnout for India-WI clash in New Delhi, more fans expected to come on Sunday
- Elon Musk Criticizes OpenAI’s Shift from Non-Profit Roots
- Private travel bus overturns on Kovur National Highway, several injured
- Did not join party to contest 2025 Bihar Assembly polls: Actor-BJP leader Pawan Singh
- Organ donation should become mass movement: Guv Haribhau Bagade
- Seat-sharing talks still underway: Upendra Kushwaha dismisses 'rumours' of rift within NDA
CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on development of V-Hub and AI Hub in Hyderabad
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasised the need for the V-Hub to become an iconic building as he reviewed the progress of the AI Hub and T-Square on Saturday afternoon.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasised the need for the V-Hub to become an iconic building as he reviewed the progress of the AI Hub and T-Square on Saturday afternoon. The meeting took place at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) and was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, along with other senior officials.
During the meeting, Reddy instructed concerned officials to commence construction of the V-Hub by the end of November. He highlighted the importance of securing funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the project. The Chief Minister stressed that all necessary precautions must be taken during the construction process to address any potential challenges, particularly regarding parking facilities.
He also urged officials to facilitate the establishment of international brands, such as Apple, within the V-Hub. Additionally, it was proposed that the facility should operate around the clock and incorporate a utility zone.
In relation to the AI Hub, Reddy ordered inspections of engineering staff college buildings for temporary accommodation and advocated for the creation of a corpus fund dedicated to the AI Hub. He recommended forming a board comprised of representatives from world-renowned AI institutions to aid in its establishment and development.