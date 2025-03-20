  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Best Wishes to Students Ahead of 10th Class Exams

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his best wishes to students appearing for their 10th class examinations, which are set to begin across the state tomorrow.

In a message to students, the Chief Minister encouraged them to approach the exams with confidence and a calm mindset, urging them not to succumb to undue pressure. He advised them to stay focused on their goals, as these exams play a crucial role in shaping their future.

Revanth Reddy expressed hope that students would perform to the best of their abilities and wished them success in their academic journey.





