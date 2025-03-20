Live
- Best 4K Video Downloader Alternatives for Easy Media Access
- IPL fan parks 2025 to cover 50 cities in 23 states
- The Best 3 Injectable Testosterone Options for Bodybuilders
- Clash Erupts Among Devotees at Tirumala Shrine, one injured
- Pixel 9a Launched: Specs, Price, and Availability in India
- Top 9 Apps for Downloading Videos
- NHAI bans 14 agencies for discrepancies in fee collection at toll plazas
- ‘Officer on Duty’ Hits OTT, Social Media Buzz Intensifies
- Rakesh Tikait slams Punjab govt over farmer detentions, warns of nationwide protests
- Kisan Unions hit out at Centre, state for action against protesting farmers, detention of leaders
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Best Wishes to Students Ahead of 10th Class Exams
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his best wishes to students appearing for their 10th class examinations, which are set to begin across the state tomorrow.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his best wishes to students appearing for their 10th class examinations, which are set to begin across the state tomorrow.
In a message to students, the Chief Minister encouraged them to approach the exams with confidence and a calm mindset, urging them not to succumb to undue pressure. He advised them to stay focused on their goals, as these exams play a crucial role in shaping their future.
Revanth Reddy expressed hope that students would perform to the best of their abilities and wished them success in their academic journey.
Next Story