CM Revanth Reddy Extends Best Wishes to Students Ahead of 10th Class Exams

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his best wishes to students appearing for their 10th class examinations, which are set to begin across the state tomorrow.

In a message to students, the Chief Minister encouraged them to approach the exams with confidence and a calm mindset, urging them not to succumb to undue pressure. He advised them to stay focused on their goals, as these exams play a crucial role in shaping their future.

Revanth Reddy expressed hope that students would perform to the best of their abilities and wished them success in their academic journey.















