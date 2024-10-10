  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Saddula Bathukamma Festival

CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Saddula Bathukamma Festival
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all women on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, a festival that stands as a symbol of Telangana’s rich culture and heritage.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all women on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, a festival that stands as a symbol of Telangana's rich culture and heritage.

He expressed the significance of the nine-day celebration, where people worship Goddess Gauri with vibrant arrangements of flowers, embodying unity and harmony across all communities and classes. The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes to the daughters of the state, hoping for their well-being and happiness during this auspicious festival.

