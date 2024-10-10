Live
- SRM-AP celebrates sporting excellence
- Revolutionizing Insurance with AI and Behavioural Analytics: An Interview with Vinod K. Singh, Co-founder & CTO of Concirrus
- Tourism minister urges public to participate in Swarnandhra-2047
- Rajinikanth's ‘Vettaiyan’ Smashes Advance Booking Records with Rs 10.9 Crore Sales
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh to Pay Last Respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ache vs. Pain - Key Differences and Their Impact on Your Health
- Funding big challenge for MSMEs: RizingTV
- Profit booking in blue chips amid caution
- DCGI recalls 45 drugs over poor quality
- Vivo rolls out Diwali campaign
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Saddula Bathukamma Festival
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all women on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, a festival that stands as a symbol of Telangana’s rich culture and heritage.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all women on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, a festival that stands as a symbol of Telangana’s rich culture and heritage.
He expressed the significance of the nine-day celebration, where people worship Goddess Gauri with vibrant arrangements of flowers, embodying unity and harmony across all communities and classes. The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes to the daughters of the state, hoping for their well-being and happiness during this auspicious festival.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS