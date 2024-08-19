Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th August 2024
- World Bank team to visit Amaravati from today
- BJP predicts defeat for TMC in Bengal
- Suspicions over fire in TTD Admin building
- Can Intermediate be studied in a ‘regular part-time’ mode?
- US Fed decision to set the tone for markets
- Six arrested in Hosur murder case
- Jawaharnagar dwellers thumb their nose at dump yard delay
- India’s ascent to global leadership: A vision for 2047 and beyond
- Minister Durgesh visits Polavaram office in wake of burning of files
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy greets women on Rakhi festival today
Highlights
CM greets women on Rakhi festival todayChief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to women on the occasion of Rakhi festival
Hyderabad: CM greets women on Rakhi festival today Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to women on the occasion of Rakhi festival. The Chief Minister hoped that the Rakhi festival, which is symbol of a strong bond between brother and sister, will be celebrated with a great joy.
“The people's government has been implementing several innovative schemes aiming to empower the women community and also promote them as millionaires.
The State Government has already implemented free bus travel, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units as part of Six Guarantees,” the CM said, adding that his government will also provide required support to the women Self Help Groups.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS