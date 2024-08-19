CM Revanth Reddy greets women on Rakhi festival today

Hyderabad: CM greets women on Rakhi festival today Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to women on the occasion of Rakhi festival. The Chief Minister hoped that the Rakhi festival, which is symbol of a strong bond between brother and sister, will be celebrated with a great joy.

“The people's government has been implementing several innovative schemes aiming to empower the women community and also promote them as millionaires.

The State Government has already implemented free bus travel, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units as part of Six Guarantees,” the CM said, adding that his government will also provide required support to the women Self Help Groups.