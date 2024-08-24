Live
- Using Nifty Screener to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks
- IRL Round 1: Lancaster, Pariat win as Ruhaan Alva captures double podium on a thrilling day
- UTT 2024: Sathiyan stuns World No.20 Aruna but U Mumba overcome Dabang Delhi 9-6
- Second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable on Monday
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- Uzbekistan hosts 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' to boost industry, tourism
- Cabinet approves BioE3 Policy to boost green economy, create more jobs
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- PM Modi to interact with 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in Jalgaon on Sunday
- Hamas delegation to arrive in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Honors Dasarathi Rangacharya on His Birth Anniversary
On the birth anniversary of the late Dasarathi Rangacharya, a prominent writer and Telangana armed struggle hero, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes at his official residence in Delhi.
On the birth anniversary of the late Dasarathi Rangacharya, a prominent writer and Telangana armed struggle hero, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes at his official residence in Delhi. Joined by various public representatives and leaders, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to Rangacharya’s portrait, commemorating his contributions to Telugu literature and history.
Dasarathi Rangacharya was celebrated for his active participation in the Telangana armed struggle, where he played a crucial role in advocating for the region’s rights. His literary works, which detailed the socio-political conditions of his time, significantly enriched Telugu literature. Rangacharya’s efforts extended beyond his writings; he is particularly noted for his revolutionary work in translating the Vedas into Telugu, making ancient texts accessible to a broader audience.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged Rangacharya’s exceptional contributions and his unique place in history. The tribute serves as a reminder of Rangacharya’s lasting impact on both the cultural and historical landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.