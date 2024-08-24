CM Revanth Reddy Honors Dasarathi Rangacharya on His Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of the late Dasarathi Rangacharya, a prominent writer and Telangana armed struggle hero, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes at his official residence in Delhi. Joined by various public representatives and leaders, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to Rangacharya’s portrait, commemorating his contributions to Telugu literature and history.

Dasarathi Rangacharya was celebrated for his active participation in the Telangana armed struggle, where he played a crucial role in advocating for the region’s rights. His literary works, which detailed the socio-political conditions of his time, significantly enriched Telugu literature. Rangacharya’s efforts extended beyond his writings; he is particularly noted for his revolutionary work in translating the Vedas into Telugu, making ancient texts accessible to a broader audience.



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged Rangacharya’s exceptional contributions and his unique place in history. The tribute serves as a reminder of Rangacharya’s lasting impact on both the cultural and historical landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

