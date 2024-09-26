  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Renova Cancer Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Renova Cancer Center in Hyderabad, marking a significant step towards improving cancer treatment accessibility in the region. During the inauguration, he underscored the pressing need to make cancer treatment readily available to patients, emphasizing that timely intervention is crucial for better outcomes.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy noted the current challenges faced by patients who must undergo primary examinations at hospitals, often without having their health records readily available. This situation leads to repeated tests, causing inconvenience and delays in receiving proper treatment.

To address these issues, CM Reddy announced initiatives aimed at digitizing health profiles, which will streamline patient records and improve the efficiency of medical services. "We are taking steps to ensure that health records are digitized, making it easier for patients to access their medical history and receive prompt care," he stated.

The inauguration of the Renova Cancer Center is expected to enhance cancer care services in Hyderabad, providing patients with state-of-the-art facilities and specialized treatment options.

