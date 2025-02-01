CM Revanth Reddy Invited to Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Brahmotsavams & Maha Shivaratri Celebrations.

Gadwal : Former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, along with Jogulamba Temple Committee Chairman Nageshwar Reddy, Executive Officer (EO) Purender, Chief Priests, and temple committee directors, formally invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend the grand celebrations of Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Annual Brahmotsavams and Sri Bala Bhrameshwara Swamy Maha Shivaratri Utsavams.

The Brahmotsavams are scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 3, with the Vasantha Panchami celebrations being a significant highlight. Devotees from across the state are expected to participate in the religious events. The Maha Shivaratri Utsavam of Sri Bala Bhrameshwara Swamy is also set to be a grand occasion, drawing thousands of devotees.

Temple authorities and religious leaders have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees. The invitation extended to CM Revanth Reddy signifies the importance of these sacred celebrations in Telangana’s cultural and religious calendar.