CM Revanth Reddy lays stone for integrated Sub-Registrar Office in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has officially laid the foundation stone for a new Integrated Sub-Registrar Office in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The construction, backed by a Rs 30 crore allocation from Aparna Construction under the Corporate Social Responsibility Budget, is set to proceed smoothly to enhance administrative efficiency and benefit the community.

During the ceremony, CM Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s rich history, noting the contributions of the Nizam Nawabs and former Chief Ministers, like YS Rajasekhar Reddy, to the development of areas such as Madhapur, Kondapur, and Vatti Nagulapalli. He referenced landmark initiatives, including Rajiv Gandhi’s introduction of computers to India and PV Narasimha Rao’s establishment of a Special Economic Zone. The foundation for Hi-Tech City was reportedly laid by Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy.

Expressing concern about recent flooding, Reddy stated, “Hyderabad is at risk of submerging even with light rains.” He called for extensive cleaning of the Musi River, arguing that maintaining a clean and developed city is essential for global recognition. “If we want to compete with cities like New York and Tokyo, we must act decisively. The Musi should be revitalised, and we must create a thriving night economy along its banks,” he urged.

Reddy acknowledged Hyderabad's growing reputation, declaring, “We are now somewhat ruling America's Silicon Valley,” and emphasised the importance of developing Telangana into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He remarked on the registration department’s significant income and called for a shift in public perception towards investors, urging that they should not be viewed as offenders.

In outlining the plan for the new sub-registration offices, the Chief Minister announced they will be fully operational within eight months, offering a range of facilities. Currently, 19 lakh documents are processed annually across 144 sub-registration offices, which are well-regarded internationally. Reddy insisted all government departments must improve, aiming for Hyderabad to be viewed as a future city by 2034. He stated that 11 integrated offices should be operational by June 2nd, assuring the public that the construction will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.