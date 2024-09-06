  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Mourns Jitta Balakrishna Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of Telangana activist Jitta Balakrishna Reddy. The Chief Minister stated that he has lost a close friend and ally, sharing his grief over the loss.

Describing Jitta as a leader who played an active and significant role in the Telangana movement by uniting the youth, Revanth Reddy praised his contributions and noted the unique identity he carved for himself. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Jitta's family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

