CM Revanth Reddy Participates in Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Yadagirigutta
Yadagirigutta: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Yadagirigutta to participate in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and Samprokshanam ceremony of the temple’s Swarna Gopuram. The grand religious event marks the consecration of the temple’s golden tower, which stands as the tallest of its kind in the country.
The Swarna Vimana Gopuram, which has been adorned with 68 kg of gold, is a significant architectural and spiritual landmark. The Maha Kumbhabhishekam is a crucial ritual in Hindu temple traditions, symbolizing the sanctification and energization of the temple structure.
CM Revanth Reddy, along with temple authorities and devotees, took part in the sacred proceedings. The Yadadri temple has undergone extensive renovations in recent years, emerging as one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Telangana. The Swarna Gopuram adds to its grandeur, attracting devotees from across the country.
The Chief Minister’s visit and participation in the ceremony highlight the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Telangana’s spiritual heritage.