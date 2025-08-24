Live
- PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores during two-day Gujarat visit
- Govt launching Rs 25,000 crore worth of schemes to boost exports
- 1971 genocide issue resolved long ago, says Pak foreign minister during Bangladesh visit
- Greater Noida dowry murder: Accused shot in leg during encounter, as he tries to escape police custody
- Rahul Gandhi ducks question on naming Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face
- 10-year-old student charred to death in Arunachal residential school fire
- CM Abdullah puts all departments on high alert following incessant rain across J&K
- US needs to follow UK approach to forge trade deal with India
- If Defected MLAs Have the Guts, Let Them Resign and Recontest says KTR
- Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE after Asia Cup
CM Revanth Reddy pays tribute to CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy
CM Revanth Reddy paid his respects to the late Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former national general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and...
CM Revanth Reddy paid his respects to the late Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former national general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and former Member of Parliament, at Mom Bhavan. Reddy honoured Reddy's memory with flower garlands, highlighting the late leader's dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged.
In a statement to the media, Reddy praised Sudhakar Reddy as a "great leader" who remained steadfast in his principles throughout his political career. He noted, "Suravaram has become a national-level leader since his student days. It is a matter of pride that a child of Palamuru district has achieved such recognition."
Revanth Reddy emphasised Sudhakar Reddy's enduring commitment to his ideals, regardless of his political circumstances. "Whether in power or not, he never gave up his principles. This government will support the Suravaram family and will initiate a commendable programme in his honour. We will discuss this in the cabinet and take a decision."
Citing the government’s commitment to commemorating great leaders, Reddy assured that they would ensure Sudhakar Reddy's contributions are remembered: "We have named many institutions after great figures, and we will make certain that the legacy of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy endures."