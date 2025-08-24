CM Revanth Reddy pays tribute to CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy paid his respects to the late Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former national general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and former Member of Parliament, at Mom Bhavan. Reddy honoured Reddy's memory with flower garlands, highlighting the late leader's dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged.

In a statement to the media, Reddy praised Sudhakar Reddy as a "great leader" who remained steadfast in his principles throughout his political career. He noted, "Suravaram has become a national-level leader since his student days. It is a matter of pride that a child of Palamuru district has achieved such recognition."

Revanth Reddy emphasised Sudhakar Reddy's enduring commitment to his ideals, regardless of his political circumstances. "Whether in power or not, he never gave up his principles. This government will support the Suravaram family and will initiate a commendable programme in his honour. We will discuss this in the cabinet and take a decision."

Citing the government’s commitment to commemorating great leaders, Reddy assured that they would ensure Sudhakar Reddy's contributions are remembered: "We have named many institutions after great figures, and we will make certain that the legacy of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy endures."