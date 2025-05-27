CM Revanth Reddy Praises Record Paddy Procurement; Directs Officials to Tackle Challenges Proactively

Gadwal: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by ministers and top officials, held a video conference with district collectors to review the progress of paddy procurement, seasonal developments, and government schemes implementation.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this year the monsoon arrived 15 days earlier than usual, and Telangana has witnessed a historic procurement of 64.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. So far, 90% of the procurement process has been completed, with Rs. 12,184 crore already disbursed to farmers. CM Revanth lauded the efforts of collectors and officials for ensuring timely payments—within 48 hours of procurement—something never achieved before.

CM Revanth noted that despite these achievements, some politically motivated incidents and false propaganda are gaining attention. He emphasized the importance of proactive communication by district collectors to counter misinformation and ensure that even small issues are addressed swiftly. He urged collectors to hire local godowns if necessary and warned of strict action against millers or middlemen harassing farmers.

With 29% excess rainfall recorded this season, the Chief Minister directed agriculture officials to remain vigilant. Adequate seeds and fertilizers should be made available, and efforts should be made to ensure smooth farming activities. He ordered stringent action against counterfeit seed sellers, even suggesting the invocation of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act if required.

On the implementation front, CM Revanth stressed that collectors must frequently visit fields and appoint special officers to oversee operations. Awareness campaigns on the Bhoobharti land registration system must be intensified, particularly for poor farmers. Revenue Sadassu (conferences) under the third phase will be held from June 3 to 20.

Emphasizing the importance of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, CM Revanth said the success of housing development depends largely on the collectors. He instructed the formation of Mandal-level price control committees to monitor labor and construction material costs, ensure timely supply of free sand coupons, and provide loans for brick kilns and centering units. He called for identifying practical issues at the field level and adopting new technologies in housing construction.

Ministers in charge of districts are scheduled to tour their respective regions on May 29 and 30. A comprehensive report must be submitted by June 1, and the Telangana State Formation Day on June 2 should be celebrated grandly in all districts.

District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh, participating in the meeting, revealed that Jogulamba Gadwal district achieved a record-breaking paddy procurement—80,830 metric tonnes as of May 26, a nearly 30-fold increase from last year's 2,890 metric tonnes, representing a 2,697% growth. The Collector instructed officials to ensure swift transportation of stored paddy to mills, increase vehicle availability, and purchase moisture-compliant stock without delay.

He further stressed that quality seeds and fertilizers must be made accessible to farmers and mandated agriculture officers to conduct field inspections and take strict action against those selling fake seeds. Tahsildars were directed to expedite Bhoobharti applications and resolve land issues quickly. The Collector also instructed officials to accelerate construction under the Indiramma Housing Scheme so that beneficiaries can move into their new homes at the earliest. Emphasis was placed on field visits and resolving issues directly at the grassroots level.

Officials Present: Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Civil Supplies Manager Vimala, Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Housing PD Srinivasulu, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, Tahsildars Veera Bhadrappa (Ittikyala) and Naresh (Erravalli), Cooperative Officer Srinivas, Marketing Officer Pushpamma, Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, LDAM Srinivasulu, and RTO Venkat Ramana Rao, among others.