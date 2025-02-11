CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to SC Sub-Categorization

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized that his government is committed to the welfare of the Madiga and Madiga sub-castes beyond political considerations. He assured that the process of Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorization is being pursued lawfully to avoid any legal hurdles.

During a meeting with Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder-president Manda Krishna and representatives of Madiga sub-castes, the Chief Minister outlined the steps taken by his government. He stated that the issue was first discussed in the Assembly, followed by the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee and a legal commission to study the matter. He reiterated that the reports from these bodies would be expedited and their recommendations would be approved by the Cabinet and later by the Assembly.

Expressing appreciation for CM Revanth Reddy’s efforts, Manda Krishna acknowledged that the Chief Minister had honored his commitment to SC sub-categorization. He affirmed his support for the government’s initiative, stating that he stands by the Chief Minister like a brother in this endeavor.

The Chief Minister further directed that any concerns or objections related to the sub-categorization process should be brought to the attention of the Cabinet sub-committee and the commission for review.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, along with several public representatives and Madiga community leaders, participated in the meeting.