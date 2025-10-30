Live
CM Revanth Reddy reviews on cyclone affected areas, emphasises on paddy procurement
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritise the procurement of paddy in the wake of recent cyclonic activity in the region. During a video conference with collectors and senior officials from cyclone-affected districts, he emphasised the need for immediate action against any officials who fail to report on progress.
Attendees included Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Vakiti Srihari, as well as CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary Seshadri, Secretary Vemula Srinivasulu, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, and HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy.
CM Reddy urged all departments to collaborate effectively. He instructed the Civil Supplies Department to issue timely guidance to collectors regarding procedures at grain procurement centres in cyclone-affected areas. He proposed the appointment of a Mandal level officer as a special officer for each procurement centre, responsible for oversight.
Every procurement centre is to submit a daily report to the Collector on its situation. Reddy also mandated the establishment of a monitoring centre by the District Collector and District SP to oversee repair efforts on damaged roads and manage traffic diversions. Additionally, he called for proactive identification of conditions near ponds, streams, and irrigation projects, with alerts issued to local residents ahead of any threats.