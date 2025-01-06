  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Aramghar-Zoo Park Flyover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to witness the launch of the much-awaited Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate this significant infrastructure project, which promises to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in the city.

The six-lane flyover, stretching from Aramghar Junction to Zoo Park, spans 4.8 kilometers in length and boasts a width of 23 meters. Constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of ₹799 crore, the flyover is expected to facilitate smoother commutes for thousands of daily travelers.

This project is part of the state government’s continued efforts to develop Hyderabad’s urban infrastructure and ensure seamless transportation for its residents. The flyover’s strategic design aims to decongest key junctions along the route, offering faster and safer transit options for both local commuters and visitors.

The inauguration of the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover marks another milestone in Telangana’s urban development journey, reflecting the government's commitment to building a progressive and commuter-friendly city.

