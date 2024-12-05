CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Women’s Empowerment Market in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar in Madhapur at 5:00 PM today. This event, focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, marks a significant step in promoting economic self-reliance for women in Telangana.

The bazaar will serve as a dedicated space for women to showcase and sell their products, fostering opportunities for small-scale businesses and artisans. The initiative highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing the role of women in the state’s economic landscape.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister will launch the Indiramma Housing Mobile App at 10:30 AM in the Secretariat. This app aims to simplify access to housing schemes, bringing efficiency and transparency to public service delivery.

At 2:00 PM, CM Revanth Reddy will participate in the Prajapalana - Vijayotsavalu event organized by the Transport Department at HMDA Grounds on NTR Marg. The program will celebrate advancements in governance and infrastructure.

Each event on the Chief Minister’s schedule reflects his administration's focus on technological innovation, social welfare, and inclusive growth, underscoring a vision of a progressive and people-centric Telangana.