  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Logo for Sports Authority of Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Logo for Sports Authority of Telangana
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched the new logo of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT). The logo, created with the slogan "Sports...

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched the new logo of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT). The logo, created with the slogan "Sports for Life," was praised by the Chief Minister for its inspiring design.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy, SAT Chairman Shivasena Reddy, and SAT Managing Director Soni Bala Devi were also present at the event. The new logo represents SAT's dedication to promoting sports in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X