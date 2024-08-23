Live
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Logo for Sports Authority of Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched the new logo of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT). The logo, created with the slogan "Sports for Life," was praised by the Chief Minister for its inspiring design.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy, SAT Chairman Shivasena Reddy, and SAT Managing Director Soni Bala Devi were also present at the event. The new logo represents SAT's dedication to promoting sports in the state.
