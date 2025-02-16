CM Revanth Reddy Urges Civil Servants to Adopt a Proactive Approach in Solving Public Issues

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for civil service officers to adopt a positive and proactive approach in addressing public grievances. He stated that officers who genuinely work for the welfare of the poor will be remembered in people's hearts for a long time.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at an event held at the IAS Officers' Association office, where he unveiled the book Life of a Karma Yogi written by retired IAS officer M. Gopalakrishna. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy highlighted the changing role of civil servants over the years.

"In the past, IAS officers were always among the people, which is why they were remembered more than political leaders. Particularly, district collectors who actively toured their regions were able to resolve issues effectively. However, today, some collectors hesitate to step out of their air-conditioned offices. For district collectors and SPs, field experience is crucial," he remarked.

The Chief Minister stressed the necessity of transformation in the civil services, stating that officers with dedication and commitment will always earn recognition. He urged civil servants to analyze and explain the implications of political decisions, as they hold the responsibility of ensuring adherence to business rules. He expressed concern that some officers overlook these responsibilities, which is detrimental to society.

Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to exemplary civil servants like Shankaran, known for his dedicated service, T.N. Seshan, who played a pivotal role in ensuring electoral transparency, and Manmohan Singh, who steered the country toward economic growth. He encouraged young civil servants to learn from such inspiring figures.

"This book encapsulates six decades of experience. While material possessions can be acquired, experience cannot be bought. M. Gopalakrishna's book is an invaluable resource for civil servants, serving as a guiding light for their careers," he added.

Highlighting Gopalakrishna's vast experience, he noted that the retired officer had witnessed India's economic transformation from a closed to an open economy, spanning from Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure to the current administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Association Vice President and Special Chief Secretary of Finance K. Ramakrishna Rao, along with several IAS, IPS, and IFS officers and other dignitaries.