CM Revanth Reddy Visits Kanha Shanthi Vanam in Nandigama Mandal

Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, paid a visit to Kanha Shanthi Vanam in Nandigama Mandal, Rangareddy District, on Sunday. Known as a global center for meditation and spiritual development, Kanha Shanthi Vanam has gained international acclaim for its tranquil environment and innovative approaches to holistic well-being.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was briefed about the various initiatives undertaken at the ashram, including its sustainability projects and meditation programs. The officials at Kanha Shanthi Vanam highlighted their efforts to promote mental health and spiritual growth through Heartfulness practices.

CM Revanth Reddy took a tour of the sprawling premises, including the meditation hall, which is considered one of the largest in the world, and interacted with the trainers and volunteers. He commended the ashram's commitment to creating a harmonious balance between inner peace and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister remarked, “Kanha Shanthi Vanam stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking solace and spiritual enlightenment. It is heartening to see such a dedicated focus on mental health and ecological harmony.”

The Chief Minister also participated in a short meditation session, emphasizing the importance of mindfulness in today’s fast-paced world. He encouraged the people of Telangana to embrace such practices for a healthier and more balanced life.

Kanha Shanthi Vanam, established by the Heartfulness Institute, regularly hosts spiritual retreats and workshops that attract participants from across the globe. The visit by the Chief Minister underscores the growing recognition of its contributions to individual and community well-being.













Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy visits Kanha Shanthi Vanam at Nandigama Mandal, Rangareddy District. https://t.co/ucnrVd95ku — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 29, 2024





https://www.facebook.com/share/v/14cSiqzHJF/