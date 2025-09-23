Live
CM Revanth Reddy visits Medaram, conducts review and issues directions to officials
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a review meeting regarding the development of the Sammakka and Saralamma temples in Medaram, attended by several ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Adluri Lakshman, as well as MPs Balaram Nayak and Kadiyam Kavya, along with senior officials.
During the meeting, Reddy discussed the temple's expansion and the associated master plan, instructing officials to ensure that work is completed ahead of the 2026 Mahajatara. He emphasised the importance of continuing the expansion process while safeguarding the trees within the temple grounds, urging the preparation of plans that reflect this priority.
Following the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy inspected ongoing expansion and reconstruction efforts at the Sammakka Sarakka Gaddelam premises. In a gesture of devotion, he offered 68 kg of gold to the goddesses and performed special pujas as part of the temple's advancement initiatives.