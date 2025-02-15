CM Revanth sets 10-day deadline to zero in on sites for YI schools

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set a 10-day deadline to finalise the land sites for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and submit a detailed report on land acquisition.

In a review on the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools here on Friday, the Chief Minister enquired about the status of the construction of the buildings and land acquisition. The top officials briefed the CM about the completion of the tendering process for the construction of schools in Kodangal, Madhira and Huzur Nagar and that the work will start on March 20. The CM ordered the senior officials assigned to the old districts to expedite the land acquisition and permission process in the remaining constituencies.

Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to select the location of the residential school which is easily accessible to all areas in the constituencies and then only take up the construction of the schools. All the district Collectors should conduct field visits and be very careful while selecting the sites for the schools, he instructed.

The CM also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to review the land acquisition and site selection every two days and submit a report on it within 10 days. The CM wanted the works to be started on a war footing in the constituencies where land acquisition has already been completed.

The CM also asked the authorities to prepare plans to construct the buildings for teaching and non teaching needs at the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila University on par with university level without compromising on the quality.

The new buildings, labs, playgrounds and other structures will be constructed to meet the future needs. CM Revanth Reddy made it clear that the government is ready to release adequate funds to construct buildings in the Women’s University. The CM also advised the officials to conserve the historical and ancient buildings on the university premises and seek the cooperation of the Archaeological department.