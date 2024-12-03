CM Revanth to hand over appointment letters to 9,000 candidates at ‘Yuva Vikasam’ tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 9,000 candidates at the event ‘Yuva Vikasam’ to be held at Peddapalli on December 4.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with District Collectors and other officials from the Secretariat on Monday. Reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister's programme, the Chief Secretary stated that the special event, dedicated to the youth, is being organised as part of the State’s Praja Vijayotsavam celebrations, and the Chief Minister will distribute appointment letters to those recently selected for Group 4 posts, civil assistant surgeons, and other jobs recruited in Singareni Collieries.

During the meeting, the signing of agreements with seven agencies that will collaborate with the State’s Skill University, the inauguration of the Digital Employment Exchange, and the commencement of the CM Cup, will be done in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy will launch various programmes worth hundreds of crores of rupees. In addition to this, multiple stalls will be set up at the venue to showcase career opportunities across various sectors. Special buses will be arranged for attendees to ensure they arrive at the venue by 2:30 pm. The Chief Secretary urged officials to make comprehensive arrangements to facilitate smooth transportation and timely participation in the event.