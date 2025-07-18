CM Revanth to visit Kollapur today

Nagarkurnool (Kollapur): In view of the upcoming visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Kollapur Assembly Constituency in Nagarkurnool district on July 18, elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies of several development initiatives.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School at Jatprole village in Pentlavelli Mandal. He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Madanagopala Swamy temple.

Following this, he will attend a public meeting where new ration cards will be distributed and loans will be sanctioned to women self-help groups.

District Collector Badavath Santosh, who inspected the arrangements on Thursday, stated that all necessary preparations have been completed in coordination with officials. He personally reviewed arrangements at the event venue including seating for ministers, public representatives, and officials, as well as facilities like sound systems, microphones, barricades for the public, and infrastructure for both print and electronic media.

To enhance the cultural appeal of the event, arrangements have also been made for artists and cultural troupes to perform until the Chief Minister arrives at the venue. The Collector also discussed protocol arrangements for dignitaries who will share the dais with the Chief Minister.

Santosh stated that the Chief Minister’s visit will include inaugurations of completed projects and foundation laying for new developmental works. He mentioned that he has been personally monitoring preparations over the past five days as per the instructions of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and that coordination among district-level officials ensured the timely completion of all arrangements.