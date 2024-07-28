CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Kalwakurthy

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the brass statue of former Union Minister late S Jaipal Reddy, marking his 5th death anniversary, at Kotra Chowrasta in Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.

Remembering the contributions of Jaipal Reddy to Telangana state and to Kalwkurthy constituency during the past few decades, Revanth Reddy said that it is because of Jaipal Reddy, that the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project, the Metro Rail Project and other major development initiatives were achieved in Telangana. He also said that Jaipal Reddy was not just a politician but was a true political philosopher who believed in devising politics with values.

While unveiling the statue of Jaipal Reddy, the Chief Minister expressed his pride in unveiling the statue. He praised Jaipal Reddy as a visionary ideologue and highlighted his pivotal role in the formation of Telangana. The CM also reminded that during the passage of the Telangana bill in Parliament, then Speaker Meera Kumari ensured its success, acknowledging Jaipal Reddy’s significant influence.

"Jaipal Reddy was a man of principles who brought respect to every position he held, He remained committed to public service until his last breath, guided by the values he cherished,” said the Chief Minister. "

The Chief Minister also announced several developmental projects for Kalvakurti and Nagar Kurnool districts, including:

• A 100-bed hospital in Kalwakurti.

• Rs. 180 crore for constructing R&B roads and a guest house.

• A skill center at a cost of Rs. 10 crore for local youth.

• A degree college in Amanagal mandal.

• A high-level bridge with a budget of Rs. 15 crore.

• Rs. 10 crore for improving government school facilities in Madgula mandal.

• Development of BT roads from village panchayats to mandal centers.

• Four-lane roads connecting mandal centers to the district.

• Rs. 5 crore for infrastructure development at Tandra school.

Additionally, Chief Minister Reddy announced the establishment of Young India Skill University in Muchcherla on 50 acres of land with an investment of Rs.100 crore. He also reiterated the government's commitment to loan waivers for farmers, promising to complete the process by mid-August.

District in-charge Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha reflected on Jaipal Reddy’s close relationship with his own father and his significant growth on the national stage. State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao emphasized Jaipal Reddy’s contributions to the Telangana State Bill and acknowledged Revanth Reddy's rise to the Chief Minister's office as a continuation of Jaipal Reddy’s legacy.

The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, local legislators Kadireddy Narayana Reddy, Vice President of Planning Commission Dr. Zillela Chinna Reddy, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, and various MLAs and district officials.