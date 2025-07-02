CM Revanth visits pharma unit, announces relief to victims

Pashamylaram (Sangareddy dist): Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed his anger on the management of the chemical factory where a deadly explosion claimed 36 lives and left scores of workers injured at Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Revanth Reddy said his government would engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the explosion. The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh by the company.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by ministers D Sridhar Babu and P Srinivas Reddy, visited the factory on Tuesday and reviewed the relief and rescue operations carried out by the local authorities.

Reddy ordered the officials to conduct a thorough probe into the blast and take stringent action against those responsible. He announced that Rs 1 lakh would be given to the bereaved families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured as immediate assistance.

The CM, who went around the accident site and visited a hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment, enquired with the officials about the health condition of those seriously injured, and instructed them to provide better medical care.

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to submit a detailed report on the incident. He asked them to conduct safety audits in chemical companies in the state to identify shortcomings so that such accidents could be prevented in future. He sought a report on the safety measures in chemical industries.