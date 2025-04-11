CM Revanth’s remarks on PM Modi and BJP irresponsible

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleging that he had made irresponsible statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to please Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to keep his position safe at the AICC meet in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he termed the CM mortgaged Telangana at the feet of Rahul Gandhi, and it never happened in the state’s history before that the party state-in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan acting as an extra-constitutional authority by holding review meetings in the State Secretariat in the absence of the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader said that PM Modi has been elected for a third consecutive term due to the respect and admiration of the people across the country. However, in a bid to protect his position as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy aimed his attacks at both PM Modi and the BJP.

He dismissed CM Revanth’s alleged remarks accusing the BJP of deceiving the public with false guarantees attributed to Modi and of making empty promises. Maheshwar Reddy said Congress came to power in Telangana under false promises and has failed to fulfill the commitments made during their campaign over the past 16 months. Also, the BJP leader recalled how Congress lost in the recent MLC election and said that Revanth Reddy’s efforts to dismantle the BJP in Telangana were unlikely, especially with impending challenges and Revanth Reddy losing credibility in his own assembly constituency, Kodangal.

By the time of the next assembly elections, it is uncertain that CM Revanth could defeat the BJP and retain his Kodangal constituency, he added.