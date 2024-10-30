Live
- HC grants bail to 'aides' of AAP leader Satyendar Jain
- Advisory for bursting firecrackers from doctors, Minto Hospital prepares to treat patients
- Police raids belt shops in Old City, two arrested
- Bharath explains new industrial policy to Sri City corporate honchos
- Anakapalli district police seize 448 kg ganja
- Anantapur police recover over 10,000 mobiles from 22 states
- UP jail inmates go creative with diyas, sweets ahead of Diwali
- Officials will be held accountable for missing commercial tax targets: CM
- This Diwali, city set to burst green crackers with a bang
- Hasanamba temple prefers officials and politicians than common devotees
CM to attend party’s brainstorming on ‘caste census’
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the Congress party’s brainstorming session on the upcoming caste census on Wednesday.
In view of the State government planning to kick-start the process of the caste census from the first week of November, the Congress party is drawing strategies and will be focusing on the plan of action to generate awareness amongst the people and counter any attempts by the Opposition to derail the process. The programme will be attended by Ministers and key party leaders. The meeting being presided over by the PCC president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, will also be attended by Government Advisors, MPs, MLCs, DCC presidents, and corporation chairmen, besides Ministers.
