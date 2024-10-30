  • Menu
CM to attend party’s brainstorming on ‘caste census’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the Congress party’s brainstorming session on the upcoming caste census on Wednesday.

In view of the State government planning to kick-start the process of the caste census from the first week of November, the Congress party is drawing strategies and will be focusing on the plan of action to generate awareness amongst the people and counter any attempts by the Opposition to derail the process. The programme will be attended by Ministers and key party leaders. The meeting being presided over by the PCC president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, will also be attended by Government Advisors, MPs, MLCs, DCC presidents, and corporation chairmen, besides Ministers.

