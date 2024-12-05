CM to launch app for selection of Indiramma Housing beneficiaries today: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Minister for Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has informed that the State government is making all arrangements for the selection of beneficiaries for the prestigious Indiramma Houses.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the Minister said the necessary work for the implementation of the housing scheme has been expedited, overcoming all the obstacles.

“We have developed a mobile app to ensure that the selection of beneficiaries is transparent and that eligible people are selected without any scope for corruption and political interference. This app will be launched by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday," he disclosed.

Stating that the main features of the mobile app will be the financial and current living conditions of the beneficiaries, details of family members and details of land for house construction, the Minister said the Indiramma House Committees have been formed in every village and ward to facilitate the construction of houses for the eligible poor.

“Rs 5 lakh is given for construction of each house, which is unprecedented in any State in the country. Houses are sanctioned in the name of women and payments are made to the beneficiaries for these houses in four stages. We will deposit the amount directly in the beneficiary’s bank account without any possibility of involvement of middlemen. The houses constructed under the scheme will have an area of at least 400 square feet, kitchen and toilet facilities,” he disclosed.