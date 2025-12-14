CM, TPCC chief brief Rahul about ‘Cong victory’ in GP polls

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday briefed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about the resounding victory of the party in the recent Jubilee Hills by-election in Hyderabad as well as the grand victory of Congress-backed candidates in the first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections. Rahul Gandhi expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the state government and the party’s show in the elections.

Earlier, both the Chief Minister and the TPCC chief welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the Shamshabad Airport upon his arrival. Later, they both accompanied Rahul Gandhi during his car ride from the Shamshabad Airport to the Falaknuma Palace to participate in the ‘meet and greet’ session as part of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour program. During their ride from the Airport to the Falaknuma Palace, Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud briefed Rahul Gandhi about the latest political situation in the state.

Subsequently, Revanth Reddy extended a grand welcome to football legend Lionel Messi, who came from Kolkata in a special flight. Revanth and Messi participated in the ‘meet and greet’ session with 100 special invitees. The Chief Minister greeted Messi on the occasion. Later, they participated in a photo session with 250 persons.

Later, Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, along with Messi, went to the Uppal Stadium.

After the football match, Revanth Reddy went to Delhi along with Rahul Gandhi. Revanth Reddy will participate in the Maha Dharna and rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday on ‘vote chori’ issue. The entire Cabinet is also going to Delhi to participate in the rally, besides MLAs and MLCs.