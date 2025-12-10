CM unveils Telangana Talli statues in dist collectorates

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy virtually unveiled the Telangana Talli statues in the district Collectorates from the Bharat Future City on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister recalled that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi announced the start of the official process for Telangana state formation on 9 December 2009. The announcement, he said, brought cheers and upheld the self-respect of the Telangana people. Commemorating 9 December, the government decided to celebrate the day as the unveiling day of the Telangana Talli statue under the people's administration. Revanth Reddy noted that the State Government has already unveiled the statue of Telangana Talli at the state Secretariat, providing inspiration to the administration. He added: "Today, we are unveiling the Telangana Talli statues in all the district collectorates."

The Chief Minister also remembered that Sonia Gandhi made the promise of granting statehood for Telangana in Karimnagar in 2004. Coincidentally, Sonia Gandhi is also celebrating her birthday on 9 December, the same day she fulfilled the promise and aspirations of the Telangana people.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government will celebrate Telangana Talli statue unveiling day and Sonia Gandhi's birthday for as long as the Telangana State exists.