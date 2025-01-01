  • Menu
Cocaine and MDMA Seized in Banjara Hills Apartment

A major crackdown on drug-related activities, the West Zone Task Force police seized cocaine and MDMA from an apartment in Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad: A major crackdown on drug-related activities, the West Zone Task Force police seized cocaine and MDMA from an apartment in Banjara Hills. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the premises and confiscated 30 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of MDMA.

One individual has been taken into custody for further interrogation. The police are investigating the source of the drugs and the suspect's potential links to a larger drug trafficking network.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort to curb drug abuse and illegal activities in the city. Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to aid in the fight against narcotics.

