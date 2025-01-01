Live
- ED Investigation Gains Momentum in Formula E Case
- Kejriwal launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana
- Global Family Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate Togetherness
- Warm New Year Greetings 2025: Beautiful Wishes to Share With Your Loved Ones
- Subsidised flour @ Rs 5 for Akharas, Kalpvasis
- Rolling out new criminal laws, CAA major tasks of MHA
- Thousands flock to Puri to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath
- 2024 Health Ministry: Ayushman Bharat scheme extended to over 70 years
- Here’s how Priyanka Chopra deals with people who ‘give off bad vibes’
- Special bus services announced from Hyderabad to AP during Sankranti
Just In
Cocaine and MDMA Seized in Banjara Hills Apartment
Highlights
A major crackdown on drug-related activities, the West Zone Task Force police seized cocaine and MDMA from an apartment in Banjara Hills.
Hyderabad: A major crackdown on drug-related activities, the West Zone Task Force police seized cocaine and MDMA from an apartment in Banjara Hills. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the premises and confiscated 30 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of MDMA.
One individual has been taken into custody for further interrogation. The police are investigating the source of the drugs and the suspect's potential links to a larger drug trafficking network.
This operation is part of an ongoing effort to curb drug abuse and illegal activities in the city. Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to aid in the fight against narcotics.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS