Collector Badavath Santosh Reviews Works in CM's Hometown

NagarKurnool : District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed officials to expedite the completion of various government department development projects in Kondareddipalli, the native village of the state's Chief Minister, Enumula Revanth Reddy. On Friday, Collector Santosh, accompanied by officials from various departments, toured Kondareddipalli and personally inspected ongoing development and construction projects, including the construction of a government school, library, milk chilling center, gram panchayat office, BC community hall, and veterinary hospital. Later, the Collector held a review meeting at CM Revanth Reddy's residence with concerned department officials and contractors.





During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of completing the expansion of roads, construction of underground drainage systems, the four-lane road from the Srisailam highway to the village, and electrification projects with speed and quality. Additionally, he directed the officials to accelerate the construction of the integrated building in Vangoor Mandal headquarters and the road expansion projects from Vangoor to Jupally and from Sarvareddipalli through Vangoor to Kondareddipalli.





He instructed that these projects be completed promptly. The Collector urged officials to ensure that all these works are completed by October, before the Dussehra festival, as CM Revanth Reddy is expected to visit Kondareddipalli during the festival to inaugurate these development projects. Earlier in the day, the Collector visited an Anganwadi center where he reviewed the quality of eggs and rice provided to the students. He instructed officials to ensure that the eggs supplied to the students are of appropriate size and not too small.





The Collector also inquired about the student attendance at the Anganwadi. Present at the event were Additional Collector Dev Sahayam, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. G.V. Ramesh, officials from various departments, former ZPTC member K.V.N. Reddy, Enumula Vemareddy, and several villagers from Kondareddipalli.



