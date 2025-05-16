Collector B.M. Santhosh Directs Timely Completion of Indiramma Housing and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Beneficiary Selection

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh has instructed officials to complete the selection of beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in accordance with the assigned targets. He emphasized the need for timely action and transparency during a review meeting held on Friday at the IDOC Conference Hall. The meeting focused on the progress of the Indiramma Housing Scheme and the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam initiative.

During the meeting, the Collector stressed that houses under the Indiramma scheme must be allotted strictly to eligible beneficiaries as per government guidelines. He instructed officials to finalize the selection of beneficiaries on a gram panchayat-wise basis without further delay. A comprehensive list should be prepared, clearly indicating the number of houses allotted, the number of eligible beneficiaries identified, and the number of rejections made.

Furthermore, he directed that reasons for rejection must also be documented and included in the list. MPDOs were advised to coordinate with designated special officers to complete the field verification of the Indiramma houses.

Accelerate Application Review for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme: Collector’s Directive

The Collector also instructed that the review process for applications under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme should be expedited. He emphasized that the selection process must be conducted with complete transparency, strictly adhering to government norms and prioritization guidelines.

Each application should be thoroughly scrutinized, and only genuinely eligible candidates must be selected. He also stressed the importance of coordination between district officials and bankers to effectively achieve the set targets.

Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Additional District Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, DPO Nagendram, ED SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, LDM Srinivasa Rao, municipal commissioners, MPDOs, special officers, and other concerned officials.

This meeting underscores the district administration’s commitment to fair and efficient implementation of welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits reach the truly deserving sections of society without delays or discrepancies.