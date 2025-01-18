Collector B.M. Santhosh Reviews Field Verification for Rythu Bharosa and Ration Card Beneficiaries

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh has directed officials to collect detailed information through field verification to identify beneficiaries for the government’s flagship welfare schemes, Rythu Bharosa and ration cards.

On Saturday, the Collector visited the Ieeja Tahsildar’s Office and closely reviewed the field verification process being conducted to ensure the benefits of these welfare programs reach eligible beneficiaries. During his inspection, he examined the criteria used to identify beneficiaries and the parameters considered during the verification process. He also checked whether the collected details were being systematically recorded in the registers.

The Collector emphasized speeding up the field verification process across all villages and gram panchayats in every mandal. He instructed officials to follow government guidelines meticulously and cross-check collected details with Aadhaar cards, public administration applications, and socio-economic survey data.

Regarding the Rythu Bharosa scheme, he instructed officials to examine land conversion details, acquisition status, layouts, and non-agricultural land surveys. Officials were advised to verify details using the Dharani portal, Google Maps, and other digital resources. He stressed the need to confirm whether the digitally signed Pattadar passbooks were being used for cultivating crops by cross-verifying with crop booking details. Non-agricultural lands used for commercial purposes should also be identified and recorded.

The Collector further instructed officials to ensure error-free data entry by maintaining systematic registers, thereby avoiding discrepancies during the process. He reiterated that Rythu Bharosa benefits apply only to agricultural lands and directed a survey of specific land parcels in Ieeja mandal, including survey numbers 913, 930, 518, and unused lands near Vaddepalli.

In an unannounced visit to the Panchayat Office in Kishtapuram village, he inspected the process of identifying eligible families for new ration cards. He advised officials to carefully verify existing cards and remove or update family member details. Complete details of applicants' family members must be collected to ensure proper inclusion or deletion in the ration card database.

The Collector emphasized expediting the field verification process and maintaining accuracy to avoid confusion or errors. He advised consulting higher officials to resolve any doubts regarding beneficiary lists.

The review was attended by Tahsildars Jyothi and Prabhakar, MPDO Venkatayya, District Panchayat Officer Shyam Sunder, Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Revenue Inspectors, AEOs, Panchayat Secretaries, and other concerned officials.