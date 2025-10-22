  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector B.M. Santosh Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gattu PHC, Stresses Quality and Accessible Healthcare for All

Collector B.M. Santosh Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gattu PHC, Stresses Quality and Accessible Healthcare for All
x
Highlights

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh instructed health department officials to make every effort to provide the best possible medical services to...

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh instructed health department officials to make every effort to provide the best possible medical services to the public.

On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gattu mandal headquarters. During the visit, he reviewed the medical services being provided to patients, assessed the performance of staff, and examined the facilities available at the centre. He also issued several important guidelines and directions to improve healthcare delivery.

Collector Santosh emphasized the need to increase the number of normal deliveries within the PHC’s jurisdiction. He directed that Antenatal Care (ANC) registrations and check-ups for all pregnant women must be completed 100 percent. He instructed the staff to pay special attention to the health of pregnant women, particularly to identify high-risk pregnancies early and take all necessary medical precautions.

The Collector also ordered that screening tests for tuberculosis, diabetes, and hypertension be completed without fail for all eligible individuals. He stressed that both outpatients and inpatients should receive quality and comfortable medical care.

Collector Santosh instructed officials to ensure that all essential medicines are always available in the hospital. He emphasized maintaining the sterilization room in a clean and hygienic condition and ensuring that all hospital registers are properly maintained and updated.

During his inspection, the Collector personally interacted with patients to learn about the medical services being provided. Patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment and care extended by the hospital staff.

Dr. Surya Prakash, medical personnel, and other staff members were present during the inspection.

District Collector B.M. Santosh instructed health department officials to make every effort to provide the best possible medical services to the public.

On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gattu mandal headquarters. During the visit, he reviewed the medical services being provided to patients, assessed the performance of staff, and examined the facilities available at the centre. He also issued several important guidelines and directions to improve healthcare delivery.

Collector Santosh emphasized the need to increase the number of normal deliveries within the PHC’s jurisdiction. He directed that Antenatal Care (ANC) registrations and check-ups for all pregnant women must be completed 100 percent. He instructed the staff to pay special attention to the health of pregnant women, particularly to identify high-risk pregnancies early and take all necessary medical precautions.

The Collector also ordered that screening tests for tuberculosis, diabetes, and hypertension be completed without fail for all eligible individuals. He stressed that both outpatients and inpatients should receive quality and comfortable medical care.

Collector Santosh instructed officials to ensure that all essential medicines are always available in the hospital. He emphasized maintaining the sterilization room in a clean and hygienic condition and ensuring that all hospital registers are properly maintained and updated.

During his inspection, the Collector personally interacted with patients to learn about the medical services being provided. Patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment and care extended by the hospital staff.

Dr. Surya Prakash, medical personnel, and other staff members were present during the inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick