Collector Ch Dharma Reddy extends Christmas greetings

Medak: Help the needy as preached by Christ, said District Collector Ch Dharma Reddy. He, along with SP Chandana Deepthi participated in the Pre-Christmas celebrations organised, here at Bishop Bungalow on Tuesday.

The Collector said people of all faiths should live with peace and harmony. Extending greetings on the Christmas eve, the SP wished that a maximum number of people receive help from the Church.

CCI Medak Bishop Salman Raj said everyone was equal for the Lord and people irrespective of rich, poor and other divisions must behave with love and affection with one another. ASP Nagaraju, DSP Krishnamurthy, Rev Ambrose were present.