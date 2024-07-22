Collector Conducts Review to Ensure Success of Vana Mahotsav Targets

NagarKurnool : To ensure the success of the prestigious Vana Mahotsav program initiated by the government, every individual must meet their assigned target, said Nagarkurnool District Collector Badawat Santosh. A review meeting on the Vana Mahotsav was held under the chairmanship of the district collector in the meeting hall of the Nagarkurnool district collectorate.





Officials from all departments in the district attended the review meeting. The collector directed the officials to complete the planting of the 4 million saplings allocated to Nagarkurnool district by the state government by July 31, and to geo-tag the saplings as per the targets assigned to each department. On Monday, a review meeting on the Vana Mahotsav was held with district-level officials in the meeting hall of the district collectorate. On this occasion, Collector Badawat Santosh stated that targets for planting saplings in the Vana Mahotsav had been given to the officials and respective departments in the district.





He inquired with the officials about the number of saplings planted so far under their department's jurisdiction. The collector sought details on the total number of saplings planted across the district and their current status. He emphasized the need for extensive planting of saplings on government lands, schools, hostels, around government offices, temple lands, and along water canals. The collector stressed that merely planting saplings is not sufficient; it is also the responsibility of the officials to protect and nurture them.

He suggested taking necessary protective measures for the planted saplings. Given the prestigious nature of the Vana Mahotsav program, everyone should plant some saplings and take responsibility for their care, ensuring that they do not dry out or get grazed by cattle. The collector urged the officials to plant and protect the saplings to achieve the set target in the Vana Mahotsav. He warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated and that district-level officials should assign responsibilities to their subordinates and staff to ensure the planted saplings are cared for. He also advised distributing necessary fruit and flower saplings from nurseries to the public in villages and towns and ensuring their protection. Additional Collector Seetharama Rao, District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi, ZP CEO Gopal, DRDA China Obulaesu, DPO Krishna, and various departmental officials from the district participated in this program.

