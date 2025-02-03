Live
Collector Directs Officials for Immediate Resolution of Prajavani Applications
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that officials should ensure prompt resolution of applications received through the Prajavani program without keeping them pending.
On Monday, during the Prajavani program held at the meeting hall of the Collector’s office, the Collector stated that a total of 28 individuals from various parts of the district had submitted applications seeking solutions to their problems. He instructed the concerned officials to pay special attention to the received applications and resolve them immediately.
Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, along with the District Collector, received the grievances. Several district officials from various departments participated in the program.
