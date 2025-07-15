Collector Emphasises Smooth Implementation of AI Training in Schools

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has mandated the seamless execution of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme introduced in government schools, aimed at equipping children with essential computer education from an early age.

On Tuesday morning, Collector Surabhi visited the Government High School in Kothakota Municipality and the Government High School in Manigilla village, located in Peddamandadi mandal. During his visit, he inspected AI training classes being conducted for students in classes 3 to 5 and closely monitored the students’ interactions with computers.

The District Education Officer (D.E.O) was asked to provide information on the number of schools conducting AI training and the availability of computers. The D.E.O revealed that computer training is currently being offered to students in classes 3 to 5 across 11 schools located within the same premises as the government high and primary schools. Additionally, it was noted that students in classes 6 to 12 at KGBV and Model Schools are also receiving computer training.

Collector Surabhi underscored the importance of ensuring all schools providing computer training have a reliable internet connection and that students should wear headsets during AI sessions. He also stressed that each student must exclusively use their provided user ID.

Inquiries were made about the distribution of the specially designed handbook for teaching tenth-grade mathematics. The Collector sought assurance that lessons are being taught in accordance with the handbook and that no student should fail in mathematics this year.

Following the inspections, he evaluated the construction of additional rooms for a newly built school building, advising contractor Krishna Reddy to complete the work within the stipulated timeline.

The Collector was accompanied by District Education Officer Mammad Abdul Ghani, Kothakota Tahsildar Venkateshwarlu, Peddamandadi Tahsildar Saraswati, CMO Mahanandi, and principals of various government schools during his visits.