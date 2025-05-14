  • Menu
Collector Hanumantha Rao fires PACS in-charge and AEO for illegal purchase of paddy

Rajapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Hanumantha Rao has issued orders removing the Agriculture Department AEO and the PACS in-charge from...

Rajapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Hanumantha Rao has issued orders removing the Agriculture Department AEO and the PACS in-charge from their duties due to their involvement in irregularities at the Doodi Venkatapuram paddy procurement centre.

It may be mentioned here that middlemen purchased 400 quintals of paddy from farmers at lower prices and attempted to sell it.

