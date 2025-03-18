Collector Ila Tripathi motivates students to aim high

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi stated that students should work hard with the goal of achieving the highest position in society. On Monday, she attended a motivational session as the chief guest at Udayaditya Bhavan in the Nalgonda District Collector’s Office, addressing students staying in social welfare hostels who are preparing for the 10th-grade exams.

She encouraged students to set a clear goal, work hard to achieve it, and aim for a top position in society. She emphasized that the 10th grade is the foundation for the future, urging students to take the exams as a challenge. She advised them to use every moment wisely, avoid wasting time, eat healthy food during exams, and balance both smart work and hard work. She motivated them to score 10/10 GPA and bring pride to the district.

Later, Tripathi instructed agricultural officers to create awareness among farmers about crop rotation. She suggested that, if necessary, farmer conferences should be conducted in different divisions before the agricultural season begins. As most farmers in the district cultivate paddy, they may face difficulties during summer when irrigation water is insufficient, and groundwater levels decrease.

She emphasized that cultivating dryland and horticultural crops would require less water. Considering these factors, she stressed the need to educate farmers on the importance of crop rotation to ensure sustainable farming practices.