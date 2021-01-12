Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui inspects Covid vaccination centres

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui directed the authorities to take up Covid vaccination process strictly in the district. He inspected vaccination centres set up at Government Area Hospital in the district headquarters and Ramnagar Primary Health Centre and gave several instructions to the medical department officials. He later attended a meeting with the officials of the concerned departments on Covid vaccination in his chamber at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Addressing the officials, the Collector said of Covid vaccination will be given at Nirmal and Bhainsa Area Hospitals and Ram Nagar Primary Health Centre at district headquarters on May 16. In the first instalment, 90 people will be vaccinated at three centres. Vaccine will be available at 25 centres across the district from January 18.

In the first instalment, vaccine will be given to health department staff and in the second instalment vaccine will be given to frontline employees of municipal, panchayat, sanitation staff, police, revenue and other departments. In the third instalment, it was suggested that steps would be taken to vaccinate all people aged below 50 years as the government guidelines.

The Collector asked the people not to believe rumours about vaccine, which is completely safe and does not cause any health problems. He appealed everyone to abide by Covid rules to give high priority to cleanliness of the surroundings at each centre. Police were directed to ensure that no untoward incidents take place at these centres.

Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, DM&HO Dr Dhanraj, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Sravanti, District Covid Control Special Officer Dr Karthik, Municipal Commissioner Balakrishna, Tahsildar and others were present.