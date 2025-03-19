Collector Rahul Sharma reprimands bankers for withholding govt scheme funds

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has warned bankers against withholding funds relat-ed to various government schemes.

During the public grievance hearing held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector expressed his anger toward bankers. He questioned the bankers about why funds re-lated to schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bharosa, Chief Minis-ter’s Relief Fund, and individual transactions were being put on hold.

He demanded to know who gave them the authority to withhold payments and why no action should be taken against them. He warned that he would register complaints if they continued this behavior.

Responding to a complaint from Yadagiri of Balayapalli village, Goori Kothapalli Man-dal, who reported that the Telangana Grameena Bank manager was causing trouble by withholding funds, the Collector immediately called the manager to question him. The Collector expressed his anger over using government-provided funds for other loans and causing problems for the public.

He made it clear that the managers have no authority to make such adjustments and directed them to immediately release the payments. The Collector instructed that no one, especially farmers and the rural poor, should face hardships due to such actions.

He demanded comprehensive details on fund disbursement and warned of strict ac-tions if there were any delays. Highlighting that similar incidents occurred in Challpoor, the Collector warned that if such complaints are reported again, he would file a report with the Chairman and take appropriate actions.