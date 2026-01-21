Collector reviews EMRS facilities, highlights role of education

District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Tuesday said education was the most powerful instrument for shaping a secure and progressive future for tribal children. He made these remarks during his visit to the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Ramavaram mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. During the inspection, the Collector reviewed the school’s academic performance, infrastructure and facilities being provided to students. He interacted with officials and sought detailed information on teaching methods, availability of textbooks and academic support systems, stressing the need for quality education to help tribal students compete in the modern world.

Assuring full support from the district administration, Patil said all necessary educational resources would be provided to ensure the holistic development of students. He also emphasised the importance of sports alongside academics, and reviewed the availability of sports facilities and equipment, noting that physical fitness played a vital role in discipline and overall growth.

The Collector later inspected the school mess and reviewed the quality, hygiene and nutritional value of the food served to students.

He directed officials to ensure consistent supply of nutritious meals. During a campus inspection, he observed damaged internal roads and instructed officials to prepare proposals and take immediate steps for their repair.

Interacting with students, Patil reiterated that the welfare of tribal children was a priority for the government and assured full cooperation for the overall development of the Eklavya Model Residential School.