Collector reviews preps for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy advised the officials to make the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme to be held on Tuesday in Kondapalkala village of Manakondur mandal a success.

On Monday evening, she participated in a meeting held at the collectorate meeting hall on the arrangements for the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Speaking on this occasion, the Collector suggested that the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be organised in Manakondur mandal Kondapalkala village on Tuesday should be successful.

Members of the Parliament of Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Vikasit Bharat programme officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dixit, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and MLA Shivraj Singh Chauhan will participate in the Vikasit Bharat Sankals Yatra programme to be held at Kondapalkala village on Tuesday morning at 3 o’clock.

She suggested that the arrangements for the programme should be reviewed in advance and arrangements should be made by giving priority to the welfare schemes of the government.